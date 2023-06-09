Singer Charlie Puth to return to Singapore for concert in October

SINGAPORE – American singer Charlie Puth will be back in Singapore to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 10.

Tickets from $128 will start selling on June 13 for pre-sales, and June 15 for general sales.

Puth, best known for pop hits such as See You Again (2015) and We Don’t Talk Anymore (2016), was in Singapore last September to promote his latest album, Charlie.

During a week-long stay, the 31-year-old also filmed a series of videos featuring the sights and sounds here in a partnership with Singapore Tourism Board (STB), as part of its SingapoReimagine campaign. He visited places such as Joo Chiat, indie cinema The Projector and the Marina Bay waterfront promenade, and did a showcase performance at Raffles Hotel.

The singer’s past concerts in Singapore were at The Star Theatre in 2018 and The Coliseum in 2016.

Puth is also known for his collaboration with K-pop star Jungkook. Left And Right, a duet with the member of K-pop boy band BTS, topped music charts around the world after it was released last June.

Charlie Puth Presents The “Charlie” Live Experience

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: Oct 10, 8pm

Admission: From $128 via Ticketmaster (call 3158-8588 or go to ticketmaster.sg) and at SingPost outlets from June 15 at 10am. Artiste pre-sale starts Jun 13, 10am (go to www.charlieputh.com), Live Nation pre-sale starts on June 14 at 10am (go to www.livenation.sg