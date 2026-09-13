Singer Celine Dion makes long-awaited, emotional return to stage in Paris

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Canadian singer Celine Dion performing on Sept 12, in the first of a series of concerts in Paris.

PARIS - Celine Dion on Sept 12 fulfilled her dream of returning to the stage after years battling a rare neurological disorder with a sell-out concert in an arena west of Paris.

The 58-year-old French-Canadian singer appeared visibly moved as she opened her first full concert in six years with her 1990s French-language ballad “On ne change pas” (One Doesn’t Change), singing to a crowd of around 30,000 people.

She paused briefly overcome by emotion, before enthralled fans chanted her name at the end of the opening number.

Her return to the stage underscored a remarkable comeback after stiff person syndrome forced her to cancel shows and cast years of uncertainty over whether she would ever perform again.

“Finally – it’s amazing we are all together,” she said, speaking in English and French to fans who had packed the Plenitude Arena on the western edge of Paris for the sold-out opening night of her 26-show run.

“The path was rockier than expected,” she said. “But I held on to a faint ray of light in the distance, deep in the mountains.”

“Tonight, I want to sing for you, sing for myself, sing for life,” she added.

The largely female crowd sported sequined dresses and tops, glittered cheeks, and T-shirts emblazoned with the star’s image or nods to her biggest hits.

“It’s unreal to be here!,” said Elisabeth Landry, a 38-year-old Quebecer who lives near the star’s hometown of Charlemagne. “I was convinced we’d never see her again, especially not embarking on a run of concerts like this.”

‘She’s happy’

Just hours before, one of the best-selling singers of all time greeted admirers outside her luxury hotel a short walk from the Arc de Triomphe.

Albertina Cabral, a fan from Sao Paulo, said she could barely put her feelings into words.

“It’s unbelievable to stay here and to go to the concert and to see Celine so close,” she said. “And she’s feeling good, she’s happy.”

Paris spared no effort in welcoming Dion, drawing thousands of fans from across the world, including some who flew in from as far away as the French Polynesian island of Tahiti.

For days, Paris played host to costume contests, giant karaoke parties and tribute cruises on the Seine.

On Sept 11, the iconic cauldron rose above the Tuileries Garden, echoing the diva’s surprise appearance up the Eiffel Tower to perform Hymn To Love by Edith Piaf during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics in 2024.

A lyric from the song, “I’d go and fetch the moon if you asked me to”, along with the singer’s first name, was projected in big letters onto the balloon.

The suburban train station serving the arena has been temporarily renamed “Celine.”

‘Iconic’

Chloe and Katy Rydquist, who travelled from London, had spent around £1,500 (S$8,500) on their tickets, saying Dion’s return to the stage justified the cost.

“She’s a legend, she’s iconic,” said Chloe.

The star’s residency is projected to generate hundreds of millions of euros in economic benefits.

She kicks off her 26-date run with 16 sold-out shows in September and October, before returning for another 10 in May.

Fans who missed out on tickets have found other ways to catch a glimpse of their idol.

Dion has regularly stepped outside the Royal Monceau hotel to greet waiting fans, at times breaking into song and dance with them well into the early hours.

On Sept 11, hundreds turned out for a free singalong in the city’s northeast, swaying and warbling along to some of Dion’s best-known tunes.

Over her four-decade career, Dion has sold around 260 million albums in English and French, with hits including It’s All Coming Back To Me Now and Because You Loved Me.

In December 2022, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare and incurable autoimmune disorder that can cause severe muscle stiffness and agonising spasms.

Dion has described the condition as making her feel as though she is being strangled, with cramps so intense they have left her with broken ribs. AFP