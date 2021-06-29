Singer Cardi B shares revealing photos from maternity shoot

LOS ANGELES - A day after her surprise pregnancy announcement at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday (June27), singer Cardi B shared a series of bold photos showcasing her baby bump.

In one photo posted on Instagram on Monday, the 28-year-old appeared naked except for a pair of earrings and two bangles, with rapper husband Offset cradling her belly while she cupped her breasts.

"We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing," she wrote in the caption.

The couple, who married in 2017 and almost split up last year, have a two-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari. Offset, 29, also has three children from previous relationships.

"Our home feels so blissful and very busy, but we are ready and so happy," she added.

In another revealing photo, her torso and belly looked to be covered in white paint or plaster, with her belly button sticking out.

A third, more family-friendly shot had her daughter adorably touching her exposed belly.

"I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're three years apart," she captioned the snap. "But one thing for sure is they'll have each other's back like no one else ever will."

Cardi B revealed the news in her flamboyant fashion while performing with Offset's hip-hop group Migos at the BET Awards.

She appeared on stage in a rhinestone studded Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit with a sheer panel showing off her baby bump.

The influential rapper won best collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion and video of the year, both for WAP, at this year's BET Awards.