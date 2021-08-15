Singer Boon Hui Lu announces surprise engagement on Instagram

SINGAPORE - Singer-songwriter Boon Hui Lu, who confirmed her romance with music producer Cheong Waii Hoong in February, announced their engagement on Instagram on Saturday (Aug 14).

Both Singaporeans had moved to Taiwan to pursue their music careers, but recently returned to Singapore.

"A month ago, in a thoughtfully decorated room, you asked me, 'Will you marry me?'" she wrote in her post, which had a number of photos of the happy couple.

"We've known each other for eight years, but in the beginning, I never thought that two undergraduates who became acquainted through music could go from being good friends to lovers, and now I guess we are going to be family."

The 27-year-old, known for representing Singapore in Taiwanese reality singing show Million Star in 2012, also thanked him for being her first love. "I am so lucky to have met my soulmate and don't have to search any longer. So, thank you, I love you and yes, I will."

Cheong, who set up music production company Reason Brothers in Taiwan with Singaporean singer-songwriter Kenny Khoo, also posted a series of photos on his Instagram account, including her surprised face, a room decorated with balloons and candles, and a shot of the engagement ring.

He wrote: "The pressure was great on that day (of the proposal). I had to hide things from you and was really afraid you would see through my plan and that it would fail.

"But finally, the proposal was a success lah. Haha."