Singer Avril Lavigne makes TikTok debut with pro skateboarder Tony Hawk

MALIBU - Singer Avril Lavigne made her TikTok debut on Monday (June 21) with her hit Sk8r Boi and roped in professional skateboarder Tony Hawk for the clip.

The song may have been from her 2002 debut album, but the 36-year-old pop punk singer looked virtually unchanged from when she first burst onto the scene as a teen.

With her trademark long blonde locks and black nail polish, she lip synced the opening verse of the song before Hawk came into the frame just as she reached the chorus: "He was a skater boy/She said, 'See ya later, boy'."

Wearing the same striped tie Lavigne had on at first, Hawk, 53, executed stunts on his pink skateboard on a beachfront ramp which appeared to be at her Malibu, California, home.

The post coincided with Go Skateboarding Day, an annual celebration of the sport which first began in California in 2004.

Within a day of posting, the video garnered 15 million views and 3.5 million likes, while her account amassed 1.1 million followers, many of whom grew up with her music.

"This is the collab we all wanted in middle school," wrote one fan in the comments.

Others marvelled that she looked completely unchanged, saying: "Girl hasn't aged since 2000" and asked for her beauty secrets. One fan called her a "non-ageing vampire".

Hawk, a skateboarding pioneer who invented dozens of moves, posted a short clip on Instagram of Lavigne having a go at skating.

He wrote in the caption: "Breaking news: Sk8er Boi singer learns skating move from old Sk8er Man."