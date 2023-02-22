Singer Avril Lavigne calls off engagement to rapper Mod Sun after almost a year

LOS ANGELES – Canadian pop punk queen Avril Lavigne, who got engaged to American rapper Mod Sun in March 2022, has reportedly called it quits with her beau.

Sources close to the former lovers spoke to American media outlets about the split, with one telling People magazine: “Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple.”

However, Mod Sun’s representative told the magazine that he was blindsided by the news, adding: “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour, so if anything has changed, that’s news to him.”

Mod Sun, 35, kicked off his concert tour last Friday to promote his fifth studio album, God Save The Teen, which features a track titled Avril’s Song and a collaboration with Lavigne, 38, titled Shelter.

Lavigne, whose debut album Let Go (2002) is the best-selling album of the 21st century by a Canadian artist, and Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Smith, met in January 2021 when working on his single Flames. They got engaged a year later, with Mod Sun proposing on a boat in Paris.

He also produced and co-wrote most of the tracks on her seventh studio album Love Sux (2022).

In an interview with E! News earlier in February, he even spoke about Avril’s Song, describing it as “dark and sweet at the same time” and “a total metaphor” for their relationship.

“I have found such a partner in this world to go through the chaos that life gives you,” he said. “I have found that person. I’m with a real grown woman who has gone through it all 10 times over and she makes me a better person.”

Lavigne was previously married to two Canadian rock stars – Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010, and Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015.