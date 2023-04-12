Singer Ariana Grande speaks out against body shamers after recent weight loss

LOS ANGELES – American singer Ariana Grande has called out body shamers in a TikTok clip which has gone viral.

In the three-minute video shared on Tuesday, the 29-year-old spoke candidly about her body and mental health.

“I don’t do this often. I don’t like it. I’m not good at it. But I just wanted to address your concerns about my body and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to,” she said at the start of the clip, which racked up more than 40 million views within 12 hours.

Fans had been concerned recently after she lost weight and her face appeared different. In the video, she is seen with simple make-up and her hair is pulled back from her face.

“There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. And for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body,” she said.

She added: “I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly, and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that, in fact, wasn’t my healthy.”

She had previously shared about suffering from anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder following a bombing at her concert in Manchester in 2017. A suicide bomber had set off an explosive device as people were leaving the venue, killing 23 people and injuring more than 1,000. Grande was unhurt.