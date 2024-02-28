Singer Adele postpones Las Vegas residency shows due to illness

Adele has postponed all the March shows of her ongoing Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency after announcing she is ill.

The British singer-songwriter revealed on social media on Feb 28 that she was ordered to rest. She did not disclose what she was suffering from.

“Sadly, I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency. I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break,” Adele, 35, wrote.

“I hadn’t quite got the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed, and now I’m sick again and, unfortunately, it’s all taken a toll on my voice.”

The Grammy winner said she had no choice, as doctors ordered her to “rest thoroughly”.

Adele added: “The remaining five weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details, and you will be sent the information as soon as possible.”

The Hello (2015) and Someone Like You (2011) chart-topper then apologised to ticket-holders, writing: “I love you, I’ll miss you like mad, and I’m sorry for the inconvenience.”

It is not the first time Adele has postponed her performances.

She was supposed to kick off her Las Vegas shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January 2022.

However, due to production delays and many on her team battling Covid-19, the gigs were shifted to November 2022.

At the end of their run in March 2023, Adele announced another 34 new shows that started in November 2023.

A month before the leg ended, Adele added 32 more shows, taking her residency to June 2024.

The pop superstar – whose albums 19 (2008), 21 (2011), 25 (2015) and 30 (2021) were massive worldwide successes – announced on Jan 31 that she will hold four concerts in Munich in August, her first shows in mainland Europe since 2016.