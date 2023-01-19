Singer-actress Selena Gomez said to be dating Drew Taggart from The Chainsmokers

LOS ANGELES – Singer-actress Selena Gomez has been spotted on a bowling date with producer-deejay Drew Taggart from The Chainsmokers, sparking romance rumours.

The pair were seen on a casual date at The Gutter in New York City on Sunday in photos obtained by entertainment portal Page Six.

An eyewitness said that Gomez, 30 and Taggart, 33, were “affectionate” and “making out”, and she also fielded requests for autographs from people who recognised her.

According to entertainment magazine Us Weekly, the pair are currently “very casual and low-key”, but “having a lot of fun together” on movie and bowling dates.

Quoting an anonymous source, it added: “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs.”

Gomez’s spokesman did not immediately respond to enquiries from Page Six, while Taggart’s had “no comment”.

After news of the rumoured romance broke, Taggart’s most recent ex, model Eve Jobs, 24, deactivated her Instagram. The daughter of Apple’s head honcho Steve Jobs had been going out with Taggart in 2022.

Taggart, one half of electronic dance music duo The Chainsmokers, previously dated model-deejay Chantel Jeffries, 30, and model Meredith Mickelson, 23.

Gomez, who recently was nominated for her role in mystery comedy Only Murders In The Building (2021 to present), was famously in an eight-year on-off relationship with Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, 28. She also dated other musicians such as Nick Jonas, 30, and The Weeknd, 32.