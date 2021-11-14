Singer-actress Miriam Yeung shares rare old photos of late pop diva Anita Mui

GUANGZHOU - Hong Kong singer-actress Miriam Yeung has shared rare old photos of herself with late pop diva Anita Mui, as she continued to promote the biopic Anita.

In a Weibo post on Friday (Nov 12), Yeung, 47, wrote in Chinese: "The movie Anita opens today. I have the fortune to be able to understand Sister Mui again, as it made me believe that her spirit lives forever.

"We miss her and are thankful to her, and feel encouraged as her juniors. Thanks to Sister Mui for using her life to inspire others, and thanks to Mr Kong and his team for showing the best of Sister Mui."

Yeung was referring to movie producer Bill Kong, who had promised Mui before her death about making a movie featuring her which would be remembered for years.

Mui, once hailed as the Madonna of Asia for her flamboyant concert costumes, died of cervical cancer at the age of 40 in December 2003.

In April that year, her close friend and fellow Cantopop superstar Leslie Cheung committed suicide at age 46.

One photo in Yeung's post was taken at one of the late diva's concerts and showed a flamboyantly-dressed Mui holding her hand.

There were also photos of the two of them with other celebrities. Yeung also posted a recent photo of her with a wax figure of Mui.

In the new movie Anita, Yeung plays Mui's manager Florence Chan, while Mui is played by Hong Kong model Louise Wong, 32.

Other famous characters in the film include Cheung, played by actor Terrance Lau; Mui's fashion designer friend Eddie Lau, played by actor Louis Koo, Mui's sister Ann Mui, played by actress Fish Liew; and Anita Mui's ex-boyfriend Ben Lam, played by Taiwanese actor Yo Yang.