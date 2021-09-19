Singer-actress IU spearheads donation worth about $1m for anniversary

SEOUL - South Korean singer-actress IU, who is known for her philanthropy, has celebrated her 13th year in show business by donating to the less fortunate.

According to entertainment portal Koreaboo, she had personally donated items such as food and clothes worth about 425 million won (S$480,000) to several charities and organisations.

"IU suggested donating daily necessities to people in need for her anniversary," her agency Edam Entertainment said on Friday (Sept 17). "She approached (eight brands that she endorsed) about the proposal, with she and the brands each contributing half of the donations."

The items include 1,000 pairs of sneakers, 2,000 coats and pieces of winter clothing, 300 blanket and bedding sets as well as 2,000 first aid kits.

IU, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, had donated 500 million won to charity when she turned 28 in May.

She made her debut as a professional singer on Sept 18, 2008 on the music programme M! Countdown with the single, Lost Child.

She has gone on to release studio albums such as Last Fantasy (2011) and Palette (2017) and had performed in Singapore in 2018 and 2019. She released her long-awaited fifth studio album, Lilac, in March.

Sh has also starred in television series such as Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016), My Mister (2018) and Hotel Del Luna (2019).