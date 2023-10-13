Singer-actor Wu Chun celebrates family birthdays in Brunei, Singapore and China

SINGAPORE – Their birthday celebrations took place on land and in the air, from Brunei to Singapore to China.

Brunei singer-actor Wu Chun, his wife Lin Liying and their two children – daughter Neinei and son Max – certainly know how to live it up during their birthday month.

The birthdays of Wu and Neinei fall on Oct 10, while the birthdays of Lin and Max fall on Oct 11.

Wu turned 44 on Tuesday, while Neinei turned 13. Meanwhile, Lin turned 44 on Wednesday, while Max turned 10.

“It’s the birthday of our family of four again,” Wu, who is based in China, wrote on social media on Thursday.

“Lots of cakes, non-stop celebrations. From Brunei-Singapore-sky-Shanghai.”

In addition to photos of the family celebrating, including on a plane, Wu shared a photo of him and his wife of 19 years.

“No matter where you celebrate your birthday, the most important thing is always the people around you,” the former member of Taiwanese boy band Fahrenheit wrote. “I am very happy and cherish the gatherings of family and good friends.”

Wu, who recently made a special appearance at Marina Bay Sands’ Sands Wellness Extravaganza, also posted a photo with Taiwanese fitness influencer Will Liu and Hong Kong actor Benny Chan when they were in town.