Singer-actor Wu Chun: ‘At 45, I hope to be like a fit 25-year-old’

SINGAPORE – Wu Chun turns 44 next Tuesday and his birthday wish is an ambitious one.
Ahead of his special appearance at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on Saturday as part of the Sands Wellness Extravaganza, the Brunei singer-actor tells The Straits Times that when he is 45, he hopes to be like a fit 25-year-old.
And when he is 60, he hopes his body will be in the same condition as a 40-year-old.
The former member of Taiwanese boy band Fahrenheit says he is “satisfied” with his current physical condition, and that the Covid-19 pandemic allowed him more time to exercise.
“I think I am fitter than I was seven, eight, even 10 years ago.”
His health is very important to him, he emphasises, especially after his mother died from cancer in 2002.
He also hopes to set a good example for his daughter Neinei, 12, and son Max, nine. He is married to housewife Lin Liying.
Whenever his wife and children asks him to play sports such as soccer, basketball and badminton with them, he almost always agrees.
He says: “I hope that in the future, my children will have a healthy lifestyle and not take their health for granted. Our whole family considers fitness as a priority, and I would like them to participate in sports as much as possible.”
Apart from its health benefits, sports also educates through the experience of winning, losing and learning from failure, he adds.
It also provides a bonding opportunity, which he treasures dearly.
Asked if he is looking to take on more acting and singing gigs, he replies that time is precious and he would like to spend more of it with his children.
“When they are 13 or 14, they might not want to be as close to their family, so I treasure this time with them. I put my family first.”
He also tries to select projects which allow him to try things he has not done before.
It explains why he has previously picked period films to appear in, such as Australian-Chinese science-fiction horror flick Guardians Of The Tomb (2018) and the Chinese epic war romance Lady Of The Dynasty (2015), which present scenarios and situations that he himself has not lived through.
Despite his love of exercise, Wu does not diet.
Besides tau suan, a Teochew dessert made of split mung beans, he also loves Singapore food such as satay, chicken rice, bak kut teh, popiah and Hokkien mee, which he will also indulge in during this visit here.
He says: “Diets are for people who don’t exercise, and I have never gone on one. Rather, I exercise so I can eat.”
On Saturday, Wu will make a special appearance at the Sands Grand Ballroom during the Sands Wellness Extravaganza concert, to share his fitness journey, as well as take part in interactive activities with the crowd.
Also performing during the concert are Taiwanese music group Nan Quan Mama and Taiwanese singer-actor and fitness influencer Will Liu.
Before the show, Liu, 50, will lead a 45-minute public workout incorporating elements of dance and cardio exercises at MBS’ Event Plaza at 5.30pm with his wife, Taiwanese actress Vivi Wang.
Liu has starred in movies such as Initial D (2005) and Kung Fu Dunk (2008), and released the music album Rainbow Heaven (2005).
More recently, however, he became known for his live-stream workout videos, which went viral in 2022 during the pandemic.
In a voice message, he says that since most pandemic-related restrictions have been lifted, fewer people watch his live streams these days.
He now invites other celebrities to appear in his videos, and travels to different cities to meet his fans and record live streams together.
“My videos have become more of a general exercise programme, with celebrity interactions and sharings, that hopefully bring joy to everyone.”
Book it/Sands Wellness Extravaganza – Fitness Dance
Where: Event Plaza, Level 1, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue
When: Saturday, 5.30pm
Admission: Free. Although the event is fully subscribed, there will be limited spots for walk-ins on the event day, given on a first-come-first-served basis and subject to venue capacity
The Sands Wellness Extravaganza concert is sold out.