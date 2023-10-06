Singer-actor Wu Chun: ‘At 45, I hope to be like a fit 25-year-old’

SINGAPORE – Wu Chun turns 44 next Tuesday and his birthday wish is an ambitious one.

Ahead of his special appearance at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on Saturday as part of the Sands Wellness Extravaganza, the Brunei singer-actor tells The Straits Times that when he is 45, he hopes to be like a fit 25-year-old.

And when he is 60, he hopes his body will be in the same condition as a 40-year-old.

The former member of Taiwanese boy band Fahrenheit says he is “satisfied” with his current physical condition, and that the Covid-19 pandemic allowed him more time to exercise.

“I think I am fitter than I was seven, eight, even 10 years ago.”

His health is very important to him, he emphasises, especially after his mother died from cancer in 2002.

He also hopes to set a good example for his daughter Neinei, 12, and son Max, nine. He is married to housewife Lin Liying.

Whenever his wife and children asks him to play sports such as soccer, basketball and badminton with them, he almost always agrees.

He says: “I hope that in the future, my children will have a healthy lifestyle and not take their health for granted. Our whole family considers fitness as a priority, and I would like them to participate in sports as much as possible.”

Apart from its health benefits, sports also educates through the experience of winning, losing and learning from failure, he adds.

It also provides a bonding opportunity, which he treasures dearly.

Asked if he is looking to take on more acting and singing gigs, he replies that time is precious and he would like to spend more of it with his children.

“When they are 13 or 14, they might not want to be as close to their family, so I treasure this time with them. I put my family first.”