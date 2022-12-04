Singer-actor Lee Seung-gi to end contract with Hook Entertainment after 18 years

SEOUL – Singer and actor Lee Seung-gi is leaving his longtime agency Hook Entertainment after a payment dispute for digital streams of his songs.

Lee, 35, notified Hook Entertainment that their exclusive contract has been nullified, according to industry sources on Dec 1. He has been with the agency for 18 years, since his debut in 2004.

This comes after the star released an official statement through his lawyers on Nov 24 denouncing the agency for not having once made a payment for his songs’ digital streams or downloads on online music platforms.

“Lee Seung-gi has decided that he could no longer trust Hook Entertainment and its CEO Kwon Jin-young whom he has relied on as family,” the statement read.

In addition, Lee’s legal representation sent to the agency a certification of contents that the company should have compensated the singer for and demanded a disclosure of payment records and that the “exact amount” should be made public.

Hook Entertainment admitted it has withheld payments to Lee but has not yet provided details on how it will be sending these arrears.

Prior to Lee notifying the agency about the nullification of the contract, Ms Kwon admitted to the allegations through a press release.

“I will be fully responsible for the dispute regarding Lee Seung-gi. I will not avoid the responsibilities and use my personal funds to resolve the issue,” her statement said.

Apart from Lee’s case, Hook Entertainment is currently under police investigation and was subject to a search and seizure in November.

One of South Korea’s highest-paid celebrities in 2021, Lee has released 137 songs throughout his musical career, including Because You’re My Woman and Will You Marry Me.

The agency currently represents celebrities such as Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung, actor Lee Seo-jin, actress Park Min-young and veteran singer Lee Sun-hee. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK