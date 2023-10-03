Singer-actor Fei Xiang, 62, underwent ‘serious physical training’ for new movie’s topless bath scene

SINGAPORE – For most of his four-decade-long career, Fei Xiang kept things modest. Not a peek of his bare torso.

But in his new movie, the Chinese period blockbuster Creation Of The Gods I: Kingdom Of Storms, the 62-year-old appears topless for a scene in a steaming bath.

The Chinese-American singer-actor, who is also known as Kris Phillips, plays the villainous King Zhou in the action-fantasy flick.

Now showing in Singapore cinemas and co-starring Chinese actors Yu Shi and Huang Bo, it is the first in a trilogy adapted from the 16th-century fantasy novel Investiture Of The Gods. The film revolves around the political and divine fallout following the chaotic ascension of Fei Xiang’s character – King Zhou, the last ruler of the Shang Dynasty.

In a suite at Marina Bay Sands hotel, where Fei Xiang was promoting the movie on Monday, he told The Straits Times that it took him 1½ years to build up his body for the talked-about Deer Terrace Pavilion scene.

It features King Zhou colluding with the consort fox spirit Su Daji (played by Russian actress Narana Erdyneeva) in a luxurious pool filled with wine, and reveals Fei Xiang’s muscular physique, which he achieved through a strict regimen that includes training such as horsemanship and martial arts.

This was not an easy task, says the veteran entertainer, who was one of the biggest music stars in China during the 1980s and a Broadway performer in the 1990s.

“We are talking biology, physiology, ageing. It is easier to get into physical shape in your 20s and 30s. I knew that would be one of my biggest challenges. I would have to undergo serious physical training, but it was not impossible.”

So his request to Creation Of The Gods’ Chinese director Wuershan was to film the bath scene last.

“I needed time to work up to it. It takes a lot of time to build muscle, it does not happen overnight. Thankfully, the director said no problem, and he arranged things that way,” says Fei Xiang.

“I think most of (my fans) are quite okay with the scene. They might have a problem if it was full-frontal nudity. But this was quite within the boundaries of what they would accept. Moreover, it was a famous scene from the source material.”