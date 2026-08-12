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Andy Lau was conferred an honorary doctorate by Hong Kong Baptist University on Aug 10.

Hong Kong singer-actor Andy Lau has joined the ranks of his fellow superstars in being conferred an honorary doctorate.

The 64-year-old was conferred the degree of Doctor of Letters (honoris causa) by the Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) on Aug 10. He was commended for his outstanding professional achievements and remarkable contributions to society, according to a press statement by the university on the same day.

Other Hong Kong celebrities who have been conferred an honorary doctorate in recent years include singer-actor Jacky Cheung by the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts in 2021, actor Chow Yun Fat by HKBU in 2021 and actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai by Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 2024.

Speaking at the conferment ceremony on Aug 10, HKBU President and Vice-Chancellor Alexander Wai said that Lau, a household and international name, is the epitome of excellence and determination.

Wai highlighted Lau’s passion for the performing arts, work ethics and generous spirit which have transformed Hong Kong’s entertainment industry.

“Above all, his humility and enthusiasm in giving back to the community, nurturing the young and supporting the underprivileged through different charitable channels and his own foundation, continue to inspire and shine a light on those in need,” Wai said.

Lau’s acting career began when he enrolled in Hong Kong broadcaster TVB’s actor training programme in 1981. He landed his first leading role at the age of 20 in crime drama The Emissary (1982 to 1983).

His career as a singer also took off in the early 1980s. He has since released more than 100 albums in Mandarin and Cantonese and sold over 48 million albums. He entered the Guinness World Records in 2000 for the “Most Awards Won by a Cantopop Male Artiste”, winning close to 500 music awards to date.

Lau has also appeared in more than 160 films, including the Infernal Affairs crime trilogy (2002 to 2003) and Shock Wave action series (2017 to present). He has won three Hong Kong Film Awards for Best Actor and two Golden Horse Awards for Best Leading Actor.

The singer-actor interacted with more than 700 HKBU students and staff after the conferment ceremony at a session titled, “In dialogue with Dr Andy Lau”.

The dialogue also featured Hong Kong film-maker Ann Hui, who was the recipient of an honorary Doctor of Letters from HKBU in 2023.

Lau and Hui have worked together in films such as Boat People (1982), Zodiac Killers (1991) and A Simple Life (2011).

They reflected on their film collaborations and shared the stories behind their career development and life experiences at the session.