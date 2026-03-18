Singapore’s Fire Disco back for one-night tribute event on March 28

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Fire Disco opened in Orchard Plaza in 1989 and was popular throughout the 1990s.

SINGAPORE – Fire Disco, the local Orchard Road nightclub popular in the 1990s, is making a comeback for a one-off event at Club Vox at Suntec City on March 28.

The line-up includes DJs who were either part of the Orchard Plaza nightspot or shaped by it.

Ivan Rantung, a former Fire Disco resident DJ who also had a notable radio career at the Mediacorp station previously known as Perfect 10, will spin alongside veteran DJ Kevin O’Hara.

Warren Dragon, another live circuit stalwart from Fire Disco’s peak years, is also on the bill, as is Christopher Lee, who continues to perform regularly at venues including KPO. DJ Y rounds out the line-up.

There is no cover charge, but those attending will have to make a booking by contacting Club Vox directly.

The event was put together by three people united by their connection to the era – Club Vox’s director Eugene Lim and head of entertainment Navin “The Iceman” Prashad, as well as Fire Disco fan DJ Y, also known by his stage name Dylan.

According to a press statement, the revival has received the blessing of Deen Shahul, the nightlife veteran who founded Fire Disco and later went on to build other notable Singapore nightlife venues including Sparks Discotheque and Canto Discotheque.

The three-storey Fire Disco first opened its doors in 1989 and quickly became one of the most-talked-about nightlife venues in Singapore. Known for its packed dance floors, strong DJ culture and a soundtrack that moved between dance, house, R&B and commercial hits, it left a lasting mark on an entire generation of clubbers.

It also spawned outlets in Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur and was famous for its resident live band Energy, fronted by home-grown singer-rocker Douglas Oliveiro.

The 2,500-capacity club was also known to host gigs by touring acts such as British boy band East 17 and American post-hardcore band Fugazi.

Fire Disco closed in 2000 and the space was later taken over by other clubs and KTVs.

Book it/Fire Disco Official Tribute

Where: Club Vox, 03-308 Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard

When: March 28, time to be announced

Admission: Free entry with booking. Contact Kelvin (9220-0433), Miya (8612-3489) or Iceman (8785-8891)