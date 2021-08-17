Singaporean TV host and actor Anandha Kannan dies of cancer

SINGAPORE - Singaporean actor and host Anandha Kannan, who had a three decade-long career in Singapore and India, has died on Monday (Aug 16). He was 48.

According to a report in Indian newspaper Hindustan Times, Kannan died of bile duct cancer.

Another Indian newspaper, DT Next, reported that he died in Trichy, a city in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. He had been receiving treatment for the cancer at a private hospital there.

Kannan started out as an actor and host on local Indian television channel Mediacorp Vasantham before moving to Chennai, India, where he became a popular VJ, or video jockey, on station Sun TV.

He later acted in films like Tamil science-fiction movie Adhisaya Ulagam (World of Wonders, 2012).

On Vasantham, Kannan hosted programmes such as gameshow Savaal Singapore (2013 to 2018). In 2011, he won Best Host at the station's awards show, Pradhana Vizha.

He was also active in Singapore's arts scene as a director of arts company AK Theatre and a trainer at entertainment and arts company AKT Creations.

Many of his contemporaries and fans took to social media to pay tribute and offer condolences.

Indian director Venkat Prabhu, who worked with Kannan in the 2008 Tamil comedy thriller Saroja, described him as "a great friend and a great human" in a tweet.

In social media posts, Vasantham paid tribute to Kannan, noting that he did Singapore proud with a successful career as a VJ, TV host and actor in India from the late 1990s to the 2000s.

"His contribution to the local arts scene and the multiple roles he donned will continue to be an inspiration to many generations."