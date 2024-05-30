Singaporean TikToker’s ‘I miss you’ finger gestures picked up by K-pop idols

SINGAPORE – A local TikToker’s reel that went viral has been picked up by K-pop idols such as IU and Shinee’s Minho.

The Singaporean user, who goes by the handle @ummmyuhasdf, posted a video on Feb 21, showing a simple way of using one’s fingers to make a love “heart” sign.

“Do you know if you cover your eyebrow with your index finger, point your middle finger to your nose, and when you do it on both sides, you’ll find out that I miss you?” said the TikToker in the video, as he demonstrated the gesture.