Singaporean singer-songwriter Nat Ho gets his K-music break

SEOUL – Singaporean singer-songwriter Nat Ho’s decision to pack up his bags and move to Seoul, South Korea, has paid off.

The 38-year-old relocated to the capital of K-pop in 2022 with the intention to write K-music. He even enrolled in Yonsei University to study the Korean language.

And now, he is enjoying the fruits of his labour with the release of With You, an English song with lyrics he co-wrote with South Korean musician Oh Yu-won.

Performed by South Korean singer Luce, the acoustic ballad is part of the original soundtrack of Sing My Crush, a coming-of-age K-drama between two friends played by Jang Do-yoon and Son Hyun-woo.

Ho announced the release of With You on his Instagram on Wednesday, thanking Oh and the Clef Crew music producers for believing in him.

In February, six months after his move to Seoul, Ho rented a music studio to work on music production.

“I have not been able to work on music much because the apartment I currently live in is not great for recording and the neighbours can hear everything,” Ho wrote on Instagram at the time.

“This small and humble studio will also function as my office and work space, and I’m looking forward to many hours of productivity and making magic.”

Ho’s entertainment career began in 2004 as a contestant in the first season of talent show Singapore Idol. The former model also starred in home-grown television series such as the longform English-language drama Tanglin (2015 to 2018).