Singaporean pianist, 10, to headline show at Victoria Concert Hall

SINGAPORE - He is only 10, but home-grown classical pianist Mikkel Myer Lee has already sold out a solo concert at the Esplanade Recital Studio and performed in Austria and the Netherlands.
At the Victoria Concert Hall on July 27, he will headline his biggest show to date, accompanied by a 41-member orchestra from Musicians' Initiative.
He is set to play his interpretation of Beethoven Concerto No. 3 and Chopin Concerto No. 2.
Headlining a major concert did not seem to faze Mikkel, as The Straits Times finds out in a recent Zoom interview with him and his mother Felina Seah.
"I feel very happy," the boy, who turned 10 in June, replies matter-of-factly when asked about the concert.
The only child is homeschooled and takes piano lessons from Belgian-American pianist Tedd Joselson, 68. Mikkel spends four to eight hours on the piano daily and has also started composing his own piano pieces.
"I feel excited when playing the piano, especially when I am learning a new piece. I also feel very happy when I am playing pieces I composed," he adds.
Mikkel's mother, 40, is a part-time business and economics teacher, while his father, 42, is a real estate agent. Neither plays music.
When their son was around six months old, the couple signed him up for music appreciation classes for babies. Mikkel also had a toy piano that he often tinkered with.
When he was four, he started taking piano lessons at a local music school.
But his parents soon pulled him out because the teacher often punished him, claiming he could not follow instructions.
The teacher insisted that Mikkel practise single notes, but he would play several notes across the keyboard instead.
Ms Seah recalls: "We didn't want this to continue because we felt that he really loves music. And we didn't want him to feel like he's not supposed to be curious."
Mikkel, she adds, was traumatised by the experience and did not take any more lessons until he was 61/2 years old.
Because of an outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease at his childcare centre, his parents kept him at home for a few months, during which his father bought a secondhand piano for $400.
He came up with a daily game which involved Mikkel covering his eyes while his father pressed on several notes on the keyboard simultaneously. He would then ask Mikkel to replicate the same notes, and the boy got them right every time.
His parents then bought a collection of classical CDs and played them regularly at home. To their delight, Mikkel figured out on his own how to play some of the pieces.
Mindful of the boy's past experience with his old piano teacher, his parents looked for a teacher who could nurture his love for the piano without insisting on grading and exams.
Ms Seah says: "The teacher would play for him when she comes to our house. He will listen or look at her and remember how to play the pieces by ear."
Based on his teacher's recommendation, Mikkel was invited to take part in several global piano competitions.
In July 2019, he won the first prize at two editions of the Grand Virtuoso International Piano Competition in Salzburg, Austria, and Amsterdam, the Netherlands. These European gigs were his first public performances.
An invitation to perform at the famed Carnegie Hall in New York in April 2020 was cancelled after the outbreak of Covid-19.
When schools were closed during the early days of the pandemic, Mikkel's parents pulled him out of primary school for good to homeschool him.
Ms Seah says: "I feel it would be better for him to have more flexibility when it comes to his education and piano lessons. We wanted him to concentrate on doing something he loves."
With travel curtailed during the pandemic, Mikkel performed for patients at hospitals and homes here, such as St Luke's Hospital and Orange Valley Nursing Home.
He spent most of 2021 taking formal lessons with Joselson and learnt to read music.
In February this year, he played two complex pieces - Chopin 24 Preludes Op. 28 and Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 6 In F Major, Op. 10, No. 2 - to a 100-strong audience at a sold-out, socially distanced concert at the Esplanade. The show was organised by his parents.
Ms Seah recalls that her son was in high spirits that night.
"Half an hour before the performance, he got very excited and started jumping up and down. During the interval, he could not wait to go out on stage to play again. And when the concert ended, he asked us when he could have another one."
Joselson felt strongly that Mikkel needed to experience performing with an orchestra for the show at Victoria Concert Hall.
Mikkel has regular meet-ups with other home-schooled children. He also has two other hobbies - painting and making music instruments from upcycled boxes and cardboard rolls.
His dream is to be a full-time musician and composer when he grows up, and his parents are already making plans to turn that into a reality.
Ms Seah says: "After his PSLE, we are looking to move out of Singapore and enrol him in a music conservatory in Europe or the United States - somewhere with a better environment to nurture his talent and interests."
Book It / The Young Heart & Golden Fingers of Mikkel Myer Lee
Where: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place
When: July 27, 7.30pm
Admission: $28, go to this website.