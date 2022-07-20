Singaporean pianist, 10, to headline show at Victoria Concert Hall

SINGAPORE - He is only 10, but home-grown classical pianist Mikkel Myer Lee has already sold out a solo concert at the Esplanade Recital Studio and performed in Austria and the Netherlands.

At the Victoria Concert Hall on July 27, he will headline his biggest show to date, accompanied by a 41-member orchestra from Musicians' Initiative.

He is set to play his interpretation of Beethoven Concerto No. 3 and Chopin Concerto No. 2.

Headlining a major concert did not seem to faze Mikkel, as The Straits Times finds out in a recent Zoom interview with him and his mother Felina Seah.

"I feel very happy," the boy, who turned 10 in June, replies matter-of-factly when asked about the concert.

The only child is homeschooled and takes piano lessons from Belgian-American pianist Tedd Joselson, 68. Mikkel spends four to eight hours on the piano daily and has also started composing his own piano pieces.

"I feel excited when playing the piano, especially when I am learning a new piece. I also feel very happy when I am playing pieces I composed," he adds.

Mikkel's mother, 40, is a part-time business and economics teacher, while his father, 42, is a real estate agent. Neither plays music.

When their son was around six months old, the couple signed him up for music appreciation classes for babies. Mikkel also had a toy piano that he often tinkered with.

When he was four, he started taking piano lessons at a local music school.

But his parents soon pulled him out because the teacher often punished him, claiming he could not follow instructions.

The teacher insisted that Mikkel practise single notes, but he would play several notes across the keyboard instead.

Ms Seah recalls: "We didn't want this to continue because we felt that he really loves music. And we didn't want him to feel like he's not supposed to be curious."

Mikkel, she adds, was traumatised by the experience and did not take any more lessons until he was 61/2 years old.