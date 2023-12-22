Singaporean model Bonny Hicks and her book that ignited a culture war

The book was meant to be a tell-all about the modelling industry. How does one become a model, what are the perks of the job and are there any secrets to success? But instead of writing about modelling, Hicks ended up writing about her own life. She shared about her childhood, her various love affairs with different men, alluded to a romantic relationship with a woman and even opened up about her one-time desire to have an illegitimate child.

The book, an unprecedented local bestseller, scandalised and divided Singaporeans. While there were schoolgirls who rushed out to purchase the book, which sold 12,000 copies in just three days, there were also angry members of the public who scolded Bonny for being irresponsible, promiscuous and scoffed at her lack of a university education. One even called Hicks the demise of the Singaporean novelist.

She was judged, not just for her writing, but for her life and her moral values. Two years after the book’s publication, Hicks took off to Indonesia, going into a self-exile to shield herself from the social shunning she received in her home country.

But just as her work was slowly being reconsidered as an important piece in Singapore’s publishing and literary history, Hicks boarded the ill-fated Silkair MI185 flight.The plane tragically crashed on Dec 19, 1997, killing all 104 people onboard - leaving Singapore with only the memories of a life cut short.

In this episode of Can I Tell You Something Crazy, #PopVultures host Jan Lee travels back in time to 1990s Singapore to revisit the legacy of Bonny Hicks, a model who became more known for her prose than her photos. Through Hicks’ story, this episode examines what has changed about Singapore, its social mores and celebrity culture at large.

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) and Amirul Karim

Edited by: Amirul Karim

