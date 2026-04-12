Singaporean man has clocked over 60 films and series like Bridgerton and Wicked as an extra

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Singaporean actor Eugene Lin has made over 60 appearances as an extra in films and TV shows including (clockwise from top left) Andor, Bridgerton, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Wicked: For Good.

SINGAPORE - You may not have heard of Singaporean actor Eugene Lin.

But anyone familiar with contemporary movies and series would certainly have heard of the shows he has appeared in as an extra - and it is quite the impressive CV.

The 43-year-old has played multiple roles, including a royal footman in period romance Bridgerton (2020 to present), an imperial officer in Star Wars spinoff series Andor (2022 to 2025), a Chinese wizard’s supporter in Harry Potter prequel Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore (2022) and a gale force guard in the fantasy musical film Wicked: For Good (2025).

Based in London, the background actor has made over 60 appearances across some of the biggest Hollywood and television productions in recent years.

His other notable credits include The Batman (2022), Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (2022), The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) and Greenland 2: Migration (2026).

Singaporean actor Eugene Lin (far left) has made over 60 appearances as an extra in films and TV shows, including a police officer in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025). PHOTO: ITS_EUGENE_LIN/INSTAGRAM

Lin moved to the United Kingdom in 2003 to study fashion design at the University of the Arts London, having turned down a law placement at the National University of Singapore. After a decade in fashion, he pivoted to acting in 2017.

He documents his work on Instagram, posting behind-the-scenes images and screen captures.

In a post dedicated to Bridgerton, where he reportedly featured in 19 episodes, he wrote on March 5: “Bridgerton remains close to my heart because of representation. As the longest-serving royal footman and of East Asian descent, it made my heart rejoice working with (the cast).

“Unlike some big-budget productions where I have been booked solely to fill diversity tick boxes or worse still, just to wear a challenging masked costume, Bridgerton has consistently chosen me to serve in Queen Charlotte’s court because I am Asian, not despite of it.”

Of his uniform in Wicked: For Good, he wrote in January: “I’ve had the privilege of wearing many beautiful costumes over seven years. But this one by Academy Award-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell took my breath away even at the fitting.”

Some shoot days began at 3.30am and ran past 6.30pm, he noted, leaving him awake for over 35 hours at a stretch.

His turn in both seasons of Andor earned him an appearance on the United States-based Jedi Talk podcast, as well as an entry in Wookieepedia, a fan-run online encyclopedia dedicated to the Star Wars universe.

But his most significant on-screen moment came in action thriller Wildcat (2025) starring British actress Kate Beckinsale, where he secured his first speaking role as a security officer, delivering the line “I need back up!” before his character is shot in the leg.

“It has taken seven years to be given the chance to audition and book my first speaking role,” he wrote in December 2025.