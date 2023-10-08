Singaporean fan organises tribute concert, film festival and exhibition for Hong Kong star Anita Mui

SINGAPORE – It all started in 1986, when Mr Adrian Cheong’s father bought a cassette tape to play in their car.

Its cover featured a female singer in a dramatic pose, oozing confidence.

That singer was Anita Mui.

Listening to the Hong Kong Cantopop diva belt out Bad Girl – from her best-selling 1985 album of the same name – in her unique contralto vocals, Mr Cheong, then aged 11, developed an immediate admiration for her.

This grew into an undying devotion of a lifetime.

He eagerly anticipated every new album of hers and looked forward to seeing the chameleon-like star’s latest image on each cover.

He watched her concert recordings repeatedly before he finally caught her live performance for the first time years later in 1996.

When she died at age 40 from cervical cancer on Dec 30, 2003, the communications professional was in Hong Kong for her wake.

Since then, he has flown over to the city to pay his respects every other year, till the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

The Singaporean fan, now 48, will take a step further to mark her 20th death anniversary in 2023.

He is organising a series of tribute events, which will run from October to December.

Reminiscence: Anita Mui Tribute Festival comprises a film festival, an exhibition and a concert to commemorate the singer-actress.

“I consider myself blessed that I got to know of this once-in-a-lifetime artiste,” he tells The Straits Times. “I hope to let the younger generation discover her through her music, films and more.”

As festival director, he has engaged the help of the Anita Mui International Fan Club in Hong Kong, as well as fans from Singapore, Malaysia and Macau.

Recounting the first time he met Mui when she graced the red carpet at the launch of Singapore’s Channel U in 2001, Mr Cheong says he was “star-struck and tongue-tied”.

“Even though I could speak Cantonese, all I could utter was ‘nei ho lang’ (you are very beautiful).”