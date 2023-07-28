Singaporean director Nicole Midori Woodford’s debut film to premiere at San Sebastian festival

SINGAPORE – Last Shadow At First Light, the debut feature film by Singaporean director Nicole Midori Woodford, will premiere at the prestigious San Sebastian International Film Festival in September 2023.

The movie, which took seven years to complete due to a long gestation period and the pandemic, was shot in Singapore and Japan. It will compete for the festival’s Kutxabank-New Directors Award.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Woodford, 36, wrote: “This film has been a story I’ve revisited in my head since 2016 and at the heart lies a story about a daughter struggling to confront the mystery of her missing mother.”

Woodford, whose ancestry includes a Japanese grandmother and a British-Portuguese Eurasian father, added: “This was inspired by my own relationship with my mother and the frailties of my family while dealing with trauma. I learnt tremendously from this film and have my team to thank for helping me bring it all to life in Last Shadow At First Light.”

A National Arts Council Young Artist Award winner in 2020, Woodford also revealed in her post that she completed the film while her husband battled cancer and needed chemotherapy, adding that it gave the film “a deeper purpose”.