Singaporean composer Emily Wong wins award at Los Angeles film fest

LOS ANGELES – Home-grown musician Emily Wong has something to sing about.

On Sunday, her original work for American-Korean director Megan Lee’s short film, En Pointe, was named Best Film Score/Music Composition for a Short Film at Burbank International Film Festival 2023.

The Californian film festival, now in its 16th year, celebrates independent film-makers who embrace inclusivity, social awareness and cultural diversity.

The 15-minute En Pointe tells the story of a young Asian ballet dancer who secretly auditions for a hip-hop dance competition.

Wong, 30, took to Instagram to share her excitement.

She wrote: “So thrilled to have won Best Film Score/Music Composition for a Short Film for original music written for @enpointe.short in LA this weekend.”

“It was super inspiring to be in the same space as so many talented creators,” she said.

The awards ceremony was graced by acclaimed American director Tim Burton and celebrated American film composer Danny Elfman.

Wong added that her “heart is full and is over the moon” and thanked Lee and American cinematographer Joseph Choi for bringing her on board as music composer.

En Pointe also won the award for Best Cinematography award.