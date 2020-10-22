Singaporean actress Zoe Tay gets updated figure at Madame Tussauds

SINGAPORE - Singaporean TV actress Zoe Tay got an updated wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore on Thursday (Oct 22).

The 52-year-old's figure was first created in 2014 for the grand opening of the Sentosa attraction. It was then clad in a luxe yellow gown Tay wore to the 2013 Star Awards ceremony.

Now, her wax twin is wearing a black Versace gown with a high slit up to the thigh, which Tay wore last year to the finals of the talent competition Star Search.

The actress wrote of her restyled figure in a post on Instagram: "We chose this classic, timeless look. So happy to see myself again - it feels familiar and joyous."

She also took part in a newly launched experience at Madame Tussauds called Behind The Magic where one can try the work a wax artist does. Tay tried out wax shaping, oil painting and hair insertion.

In a press release for the event, the star says: "It was a great surprise that I actually could get my hands on a small bit of the process of making a wax figure. It was unreal to see how hairs are actually inserted, it was definitely an eye-opening experience!"

The Behind The Magic experience can be booked online at Madame Tussauds' website.

Tay's wax figure is one of the permanent figures at Madame Tussauds Singapore alongside other prominent Singaporeans such as the singers JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun, former Prime Minister Mr Lee Kuan Yew and his wife, film-maker Jack Neo and actor-host Gurmit Singh as his iconic character Phua Chu Kang.

