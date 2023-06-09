Singaporean actors Izzat Yusoff, Siti Hajar Gani, Nurul Aini among nominees at Pesta Perdana

SINGAPORE – In the past few years, seasoned Singaporean actor Izzat Yusoff has played a polygamist and victims of domestic abuse and a haunting.

At the upcoming Pesta Perdana, the biennial awards show celebrating Singapore’s Malay media industry, the 45-year-old is vying for Best Actor for all three roles.

Pesta Perdana 2023 will be held at The Theatre at Mediacorp on June 17.

Izzat is in the running for Best Actor In A Leading Role – Drama Series, for playing a man with two wives in Dilema Dania (Dania’s Dilemma); Best Actor In A Supporting Role – Drama Series, as an abused husband in Hasrat Tersirat (Implicit Desire); and Best Actor In A Leading Role – Drama Special/Anthology, as a husband whose wife is tormented by a demon in horror series Misteri Jam 12 (12 O’Clock Mystery).

He is surprised to be nominated in all three categories. “It is an honour to be nominated,” he tells The Straits Times, adding that he had put a lot of effort into the three roles. “All the roles have their challenges and difficulties, I am thankful that my hard work has been recognised.”

Izzat has won four Pesta Perdana awards, including for Best Actor In A Leading Role – Drama Series for Bantal Buruk Saloma (Saloma’s Bad Pillow) in 2019.