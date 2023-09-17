Singaporean actor Glenn Yong partied with Jackson Wang after F1 concert

SINGAPORE – Concerts are star attractions of the Formula One (F1) Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, but the after-parties are equally phenomenal.

For Singaporean actor-singer Glenn Yong, partying with Hong Kong-born rapper-singer Jackson Wang was a highlight of the F1 weekend.

Yong, 26, took to Instagram to post several snapshots of them dancing the night away at Avenue Singapore, a popular night spot at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. “Reunited in Singapore with my bros,” he captioned the post. Fellow home-grown singer Jones Shi was also part of the entourage.

Wang, 29 and a member of South Korean boy band Got7, performed alongside his 88rising artistes – Japanese girl group Atarashii Gakko!, Indonesian singer-songwriter Niki, Indonesian rapper-singers Warren Hue and Rich Brian, Thai rapper-singer Milli, South Korean rapper-singer Bibi and multilingual girl group XG – on the first night of the grand prix.

Yong first met Wang when the idol came to Singapore in December 2022 for his first solo Magic Man concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Yong had recounted on Instagram how he got to know Wang and ended up partying at Marquee with his entourage after the concert.

“I was ready to head back home when I suddenly received a call asking me to go backstage because Jackson wanted to meet me. I was so shocked... I thought it was a prank at first, but I just went for it,” he wrote.