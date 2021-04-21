Singapore TV host Pornsak is now a licensed TCM physician

SINGAPORE - The next time you meet Pornsak Prajakwit, you can address him as "Doctor Porn". The local television host is now a licensed traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) physician.

In a social media post on Sunday (April 18), Pornsak wrote: "It's official. After a decade of working in the day and studying at night, I have finally achieved the #licencetopractise.

"This is a #dream come true. I hope I can be a worthy and good doctor. Exciting plans ahead. Stay tuned to this space."

Pornsak, 39, also uploaded a video with the post. The Thailand-born celebrity held up his licence and said excitedly: "So happy. Bought a new cardholder to match a brand new identity. #DoctorPorn #licencetopractise."

In an interview with The New Paper in 2015, Pornsak said he had passed his final exams for his bachelor's degree in TCM from the Guangzhou University Of Chinese Medicine seven years after he started the part-time, distance education programme.

He added that he took up the course partly because of his elderly father, in order to tend to his father's health personally.

According to the 2015 report, his father's left hand started swelling for no apparent reason in 2006. He could not find a cure for his father's condition despite taking his dad to hospitals in Singapore and Thailand.

Pornsak then sought the help of a well-known Singapore TCM physician, who "with one needle and using acupuncture, cured my father".

"My dad's hand has not swelled (up) since," he was quoted as saying.

Pornsak, who announced his departure from broadcaster Mediacorp in February, was named one of its Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes at the Star Awards on Sunday.