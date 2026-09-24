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Singapore stunt school Sandbox closes down before the film based on it opens in October

Sandbox is a comedy film based on a real stunt school starring its founder Peps Goh (second from left).

SINGAPORE – When local mockumentary Sandbox had its premiere at the 36th Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) in November 2025, the audience at the screening roared with laughter.

The plot centres on the eponymous Singapore stunt school which is saved from financial ruin after it gains a sudden influx of students hoping to be cast as superheroes in a Marvel blockbuster.

In real life, no such miracle happened, and the actual school the comedy film is based on, Sandbox Training Ground, has closed after five years.

The keys to its space at 10 Raeburn Park were handed back to the Singapore Land Authority on Sept 24 after its lease expired, and finding a new place was untenable due to high rental rates.

The film stars Sandbox’s real-life founder, actor and action director Peps Goh, who plays a fictionalised version of himself. The cast also includes actor-singers Benjamin Kheng, Nathan Hartono and Estelle Fly, content creator Fauzi Azzhar and actress Oon Shu An. It is written and directed by Singapore-based Briton James Thoo.

Ahead of the movie opening in Singapore cinemas on Oct 8, Goh tells The Straits Times that it was not easy to act out his school’s closure on camera while living through it in real time.

“It’s tough because you’re reopening things that you’re repressing and you have to intentionally bring that out,” the 32-year-old says at the film’s press event held at the school on Sept 10.

“To have that appear on screen is quite vulnerable. But as an actor, it was probably the easiest thing to do because I didn’t have to use any technical process to get into character. I was really just being myself.”

Even though Sandbox’s theatrical release will not be able to reverse the school’s fortunes, Goh hopes that audiences will still watch and appreciate the story, which Thoo describes as about “the quiet courage of people who keep showing up for their families, their businesses, their communities and their country”.

Opened in 2021, Sandbox has trained more than 200 actors, including talent like former Hong Kong TVB actor Alan Wan, Singaporean actresses Apple Chan and Tay Ying, as well as Singaporean actor Aaron Mossadeg, who acts in the film.

The school also handled fight choreography for major theatrical productions such as Singapore Repertory Theatre’s production of Macbeth in 2025.

It first announced its impending closure two weeks before the SGIFF premiere. Although it made an appeal for investment or sponsorship, no saviour emerged.

The film, shot from June to July 2025 with no government grants , spent the next five months finishing up post-production for the SGIFF premiere. Thoo then re-edited and tightened the pacing for the theatrical release.

Despite the serious financial reality behind the scenes, he insisted on telling the story as a mockumentary rather than a grim drama.

“I feel like it’s easier to communicate a message if it’s not just unrelentingly bleak,” Thoo, 41, says in an interview together with the rest of the cast at the press event. “In a way, it’s a little manipulative. We seduce you with the comedy so that we can make you hear the message.”

He initially wrote the script based on his own experience opening a gym with his brother in Malaysia.

After discovering Sandbox, he adapted the story and cast Goh, unaware that the school was facing an actual closure. “It’s a completely unhappy accident that the fate of the real business mirrored what was happening on-screen,” Thoo says.

Produced by Brango Productions and Mocha Chai Laboratories – the film-makers declined to reveal the production budget – the film was financed through private supporters and brand sponsorship from Income Insurance.

(From left) Sandbox’s writer-director James Thoo and cast members Benjamin Kheng, Peps Goh, Nathan Hartono, Estelle Fly and Fauzi Azzhar at the film’s press conference held at the stunt school before its closure. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Thoo is vocal about being commercially accountable and not asking for government grants, explaining: “I can’t rely on the Government to fund my film that may not make money. It’s on me to make a good enough film that people watch it.”

Like the stunt trainees that they play , the movie’s main cast members tell ST that they drew on their own experiences as independent creatives who have had to pick themselves up after professional hurdles to flesh out their characters.

Kheng plays Joash, a delusional self-proclaimed expert who thinks he knows everything. Off-screen, the 36-year-old found that the film’s premise hit close to home. “The idea of trying to keep things alive in this country, it has hit us all. It felt very real.”

Hartono portrays Dennis, an over-intense trainee who takes stunt work too seriously. The 35-year-old says that learning stunts live on camera added to the authenticity, adding: “A lot of the learning that is shown in the movie is happening in real time... you end up falling all over the place.”

Sandbox stars (from left) Estelle Fly, Nathan Hartono, Benjamin Kheng, Fauzi Azzhar and Aaron Mossadeg. PHOTO: MOCHA CHAI LABORATORIES

The optimism of Estelle Fly’s character Cassie, a chirpy individual who dips her toes into stunt training with no expectations, mirrors her co-stars’ journeys as artistes, she says. “We started out with nothing, going off a dream and a hope... We make something out of nothing, and we make it beautiful because we put our heart into it.”

Content creator Fauzi, who plays Syafiq, a character terrified of taking risks, says his role has parallels to his own career path. “It was only after I had built up some savings through my 10 years of a full-time corporate job, that I felt ready to take a chance at full-time content creation and freelance acting. I think that’s the current reality in pursuing art in Singapore.”

Following the school’s closure, Goh says he is temporarily stepping into a full-time marketing and advertising job.

Despite not having its own physical space, Sandbox will continue taking on project-based work, such as co-directing a stage combat section for the 2027 edition of the Singapore International Festival of the Arts, by renting external studios and rehearsal spaces.

Sandbox stars (from left) Jon Cancio, Oon Shu An and Peps Goh. PHOTO: MOCHA CHAI LABORATORIES

Goh and his team are also establishing international partnerships in Taiwan.

Looking back at his journey with Sandbox, he reflects on the experience without regret and emphasises the importance of taking risks.

“It was important to try. I didn’t want to be on my deathbed wondering, ‘What if I tried?’”