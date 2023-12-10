Singapore singers Jasmine Sokko and Rriley to open for Coldplay here

SINGAPORE – Local singers Jasmine Sokko and Rriley are on cloud nine after learning that they will open for British rock band Coldplay’s Singapore concerts in January.

“So something insane just happened,” Sokko said in a video on social media on Dec 8. “And if I were to tell my younger self, I don’t think she’ll believe me.”

The electronic pop singer then announced excitedly: “I am opening for Coldplay.”

Sokko, 28, made her debut in 2016 with self-released single 1057. She is the first Singaporean to win Best South-east Asia Act award, at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards held in Spain.

Rriley – otherwise known as Sandra Riley Tang, who made her name as a member of home-grown pop quartet The Sam Willows – on Dec 9 also posted a video announcing that she will be opening for Coldplay

“Somebody pinch me. Okay no worries I almost knocked myself out,” the 32-year-old wrote, referring to her nose hitting the shelf while she jumped with excitement. “I might as well retire after this ’cause there’s nothing that’s ever gonna beat this.”

Concert organiser Live Nation SG confirmed the news on social media on Dec 8, adding that Sokko and Rriley will be joined by Indonesian singer Jinan Laetitia as special guests at the Coldplay concerts in Singapore.

Coldplay will be holding six concerts at the National Stadium on Jan 23, 24, 26, 27, 30 and 31. Tickets are sold out.

