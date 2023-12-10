Singapore singers Jasmine Sokko and Rriley to open for Coldplay here

SINGAPORE – Local singers Jasmine Sokko and Rriley are on cloud nine after learning that they will open for British rock band Coldplay’s Singapore concerts in January.

“So something insane just happened,” Sokko said in a video on social media on Dec 8. “And if I were to tell my younger self, I don’t think she’ll believe me.”

The electronic pop singer then announced excitedly: “I am opening for Coldplay.”