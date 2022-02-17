Singapore singer Stefanie Sun appears on New York's Times Square billboard

SINGAPORE - Home-grown singer Stefanie Sun has become the latest Singaporean singer to appear on the Times Square billboard in New York.

She was featured as part of music streaming platform Spotify's Equal campaign to put the spotlight on female creators, as the cover artiste for February.

In a social media post on Wednesday (Feb 16), the 43-year-old thanked Spotify "for recognising the women behind each song".

"For applauding our pursuit of music through our strength and fragility, a relentless journey that all women artistes embrace and endure," she added.

Sun said she was "very happy" to be featured on the Time Square billboard for the second time.

She wrote in Chinese: "The first time was a crazy move by the fans, while this time is a celebration of efforts of female creators who do their best behind the scenes of every piece of music. May we continue to gracefully persist in being our best selves."

In July 2018, Sun's fans took out a four-day ad in Times Square to celebrate her 40th birthday.

Sun joins Singaporean singers Tanya Chua and Jasmine Sokko in being featured on the Times Square billboard in New York for Spotify's Equal campaign. Chua and Sokko appeared on the billboard last year.

Spotify launched the campaign on International Women's Day in March 2021 to demonstrate its commitment to fostering equity for women in audio and celebrating their global contributions.