Singapore singer Kelly Poon pregnant three years after marriage

TAIPEI – Singaporean singer Kelly Poon is six months pregnant, three years after her marriage.

The 40-year-old, who is based in Taiwan, tied the knot with Taiwanese music producer-songwriter Roger Yo, also 40, in February 2020.

According to Taiwan’s Next Apple News, the couple invited around 40 guests to a gender reveal party and baby shower in Taipei on Monday.

Among the guests were her co-stars from Taiwanese drama Girl’s Power (2018 to 2021), such as Singaporean singer-actor Huang Jinglun, former Mediacorp actor-host Jeff Wang and Taiwanese actress Fon Cin.

Other attendees included Singapore actress Yvonne Lim, and Singapore singer Ruth Kueo and her fiance, Taiwanese music producer Sean Huang.

They cheered when the couple cracked an egg and revealed that they are expecting a boy.

Some of the guests were reportedly surprised that Poon was able to keep her pregnancy under wraps for so long.

She recently appeared on variety shows such as Hot Door Night and Super Followers, though she wore loose-fitting dresses.

She was also seen in a similar style in July when she posted on social media photos of herself meeting Lim, Singaporean actress Hong Huifang and radio DJ Kenneth Chung in Taipei.