Singapore singer Iskandar Ismail wins latest season of Malaysian reality show Gegar Vaganza

Iskandar Ismail had previously won the debut season of Suria television singing show SG Mania in 2014.

Local singer Iskandar Ismail, also known as Eiss, has won the 12th season of Malaysian reality singing show Gegar Vaganza.

The finale was held at the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) Auditorium in Shah Alam, Selangor, on Jan 18.

The 47-year-old is the third Singaporean to win the contest after Aliff Aziz was crowned winner in 2022 while Hady Mirza became co-winner with Malaysian singer Naqiu in 2019.

Iskandar edged out Indonesian group Mendua, who came in second, and took home a prize of RM100,000 (S$31,758).

Gegar Vaganza, organised by Malaysian broadcast company Astro, features contestants who are seasoned performers in the Malay entertainment scene.



The show’s jury comprises music industry veterans Ramli MS, Hetty Koes Endang and Syafinaz Selamat.

Iskandar is the son of the late veteran Malay singer R. Ismail, known for his songs from classic Malay films from the 1960s. Iskandar’s brother Elfee Ismail is also a singer.

In 2014, Iskandar was the winner of another televised singing show, the first season of SG Mania, organised by Mediacorp’s Malay channel Suria.

In his post-victory speech, he thanked the judges and paid tribute to his father. “I think if he were still here, he would be happy.”

He also thanked his wife and children, as well as his fans who dub themselves Eissentials.

At a press conference after the finale, the performer told the media that he is ready to relocate to Malaysia and has several projects lined up, including a drama soundtrack and a Hari Raya song.

He is managed by Malaysian entertainment company MindOrder, whose roster includes established Malaysian artistes such as singer-actress Erra Fazira and Naqiu.