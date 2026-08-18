Singapore singer Iman Fandi performs at US event, shares stage with rapper Snoop Dogg

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Iman Fandi got to share the stage with American rapper Snoop Dogg at Superstar Among Friends: Broadus Together on Aug 15.

After enthralling viewers at the 2026 National Day Parade (NDP) on Aug 9, Singaporean singer, actress and model Iman Fandi got to share the stage with American rapper Snoop Dog g at an event in the United States .

On Aug 15, the 26-year-old performed at an invitation-only live music event titled Superstar Among Friends: Broadus Together. It marked the international debut of her new song It Is, which will be released on Aug 21.

Brought together by TikTok Live Premiere and Death Row Records, the gig was held at The Compound, a space owned by Snoop Dogg in the city of Inglewood, located in Los Angeles County in California.

The event was co-produced by Gushcloud International alongside Cordell Broadus, Death Row Games and Boss Lady Entertainment.

It aimed to bring together artist e s, creators, brand partners and industry leaders for a n ight of live music, culture and community, and was streamed on TikTok on Aug 16 (Singapore time) .

Among the performers featured were American R&B singer Jane Handcock, American rapper-singer The Lady of Rage, Filipino-Australian singer-songwriter Ylona Garcia, Snoop Dogg’s wife Shante Monique Broadus, son Kalvin Love, daughter Princess Broadus and label-mate Charlie Bereal.

Snoop Dog g , 54, an icon of gangsta rap and who has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, also took the stage at the event.

In an Instagram post on Aug 16, she described the event as “a milestone I will never forget”.

She wrote: “Still can’t believe I got to share the stage with Snoop Dogg and so many incredible, talented and kind artists.”

She continued: “(More than one million) of you tuned into the Live last night, and I am beyond grateful to have been part of such a special evening here in Los Angeles. Huge thank you to the Broadus Family, Gushcloud International and TikTok for welcoming me and putting together a great show for everyone.

“And to everyone who watched from home in Singapore, thank you for all the love and support.”

At the NDP, Iman performed one of the theme songs, Giants, before a 42,000-strong crowd at the National Stadium, during a segment celebrating Singapore’s sporting spirit and excellence.

The segment featured Team Singapore coaches and athletes, and included national football team The Lions’ head coach Gavin Lee, swimming coach Anand Lal, hockey athlete and coach Melanie Martens, as well as silat coach Nurzuhairah Yazid.