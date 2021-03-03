Singapore Scene: New music from Nathan Hartono, Narelle, Masia One and more

SINGAPORE - This month, fresh tunes by home-grown acts include singer-songwriter Narelle's new single, Nathan Hartono's collaboration with electronic music wunderkind Myrne, and singer Masia One's reggae offering that takes a stand against sexual violence.

Singer-musician Theron Lim also releases a debut album eight years in the making; metal band Cockpit bounce back after their bass player suffered a stroke; and hip-hop act Unknown Radicals pay tribute to the dormant nightlife scene in their new EP.