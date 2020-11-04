Singapore Scene: New music from Charlie Lim, Annette Lee, Myrne and more

SINGAPORE - Collaborations are the order of the day for music released by Singapore acts in the past month.

Singer-songwriters Charlie Lim and Maricelle worked with Japanese musicians, while Eve Alai, a new name in the dance music scene, features Sri Lankan singer Senara in his new single.

There are also bilingual releases, sung and rapped in both English and Mandarin, by new rapper Acid; and a team-up of indie band Goose, producer DSML and rapper Axel Brizzy.

1 . R&B/SOUL

ASHES

Charlie Lim and Miho Fukuhara

Singer-songwriter Charlie Lim's latest single, Ashes, is a duet with Japanese soul singer Miho Fukuhara. The pair composed and wrote the lyrics, sung in both English and Japanese.

It is the first time Lim is singing in Japanese.The tune is inspired by travel restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's difficult to make sense of a world that seems to be so chaotic and confusing," says Lim, who could not attend a close relative's funeral in Singapore when he was in London.

"This song became a eulogy of sorts, a way to grieve, but also a reminder about what matters most."

Tokyo-based Fukuhara says she was unable to visit family who were in a different province or overseas.

"The thought about not knowing when I could see them next made me reflect a lot about being grateful for the ones we care about."

2. POP

SONG FOR THE UNDERDOG

Annette Lee

Song For The Underdog is the second EP by singer-songwriter Annette Lee. The title track was written as an encouragement to herself, as well as her listeners.

"Growing up, I often felt like an underdog, weak, fumbling and overwhelmed by the odds that were stacked against me," she says. "I soon realised that just like the Aesop's fable of The Tortoise And The Hare, I can still win despite seemingly lagging in the race of life."

Other tunes such as Gold and Spring Will Always Come touch on how there is always hope for those struggling in life.

American producer Jerricho Scroggins, who won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for hip-hop artist TobyMac's Eye On It in 2012, was one of the EP's producers.

3. ELECTRONIC/DANCE

WANDERING EP

Myrne

Electronic musician, DJ and producer Myrne's latest EP, Wandering, includes new tracks as well as singles released in the past months.

The tunes feature vocals from acts including Californian singer Cody Lovaas, who appears on the track Loving You Is Scary.

Myrne describes the collection as songs that were written during a "period of self-discovery and aimless wandering".

"Nature and day-to-day existence definitely inspired this record, and it feels very liberating writing music spontaneously without conscious planning. It was a little odd sitting down to write without a goal in mind, but once I overcame that barrier, the process was extremely fun and relaxing."

4. HIP-HOP

FREEDOM FADES

Masia One

Singapore-born rapper, singer and songwriter Masia One worked on her EP, Freedom Fades, while under quarantine in her current base in Kuala Lumpur.

A collaboration with ALX, a producer who moved from Portugal to Singapore, it is the first of a three-part EP series.

The lo-fi, hip-hop tracks tackle issues such as mental health, racism and the new normal brought about by the pandemic.

"The title track proposes to the listener that we are the last generation to experience freedom as we know it," she says.

"With the closure of global travel, new tracking methods of our movement in public spaces and heightened interaction with the virtual and digital world, we approach a 'new norm' for society."

5. POP

lo V er

UQiYO featuring Maricelle

Japanese Pop Outfit UQiYO's new single 'lo V er' is a collaboration with Singaporea artist MARICELL.



Japanese Pop Outfit UQiYO's new single ‘lo V er’ is a collaboration with Singaporea artist MARICELL. PHOTO: UQIYO



Singapore singer-songwriter Maricelle sings on lo V er, a new single by Japanese act UQiYO, which are made up of singer Yuqi Kato and drummer/percussionist Satoshi Shimada.

The two acts met in Japan before the pandemic restricted international travel, and recorded their parts in separate recording rooms.

In a press statement released by UQiYO, the group said they wanted the musicians to convey the mood of being able to hear but not see each other.

"We hope that listeners will be able to notice our success in feeling the love that has transcended through time and space."

6. HIP-HOP

WE ALL DEAD

Acid

Bilingual rapper Acid, who makes music in English and Mandarin, has released his debut EP, We All Dead.

The work includes Banying, the song done with Singapore-based singer-songwriter Relyne that has since clocked 250,000 views on YouTube.

The title track, described as a song about being paranoid and broken after a heartbreak, is a collaboration with home-grown singer-songwriter Ling Kai.

Another track, Ain't Got Love For You, features vocals from Campus Superstar contestant Khim Ng.

7. HOUSE/DANCE

FOR LIFE

Eve Alai and Senara

Mixing deep house with nu disco, Singapore producer-songwriter Eve Alai's new single, For Life, features vocals from Sri Lankan pop artist Senara.

"The song is catered for the dance floor. This is what nightlife sounds like in my head. I want my song to move people physically, from a head bop to a full on shuffle" he says.

He is expected to release his debut EP in early 2021.

8. R&B/HIP-HOP

BETTER

Mark Bonafide

Mark Bonafide, a veteran in the local hip-hop/R&B scene, has released Better, his first single this year.

It is described in a press statement as a tune centred around hope, new perspectives and letting go of emotional baggage.

The new song also marks the 15th anniversary of his debut album, The BVF Project, and the 10th anniversary of the follow-up, The Bonafide Experience.

9. ALTERNATIVE POP

CAGE THE ANIMAL

Naomi G

Cage The Animal is the debut single from newcomer Naomi G, whose music melds R&B and gothic pop.

Her record label, Umami Records, describes the tune as a "bold, assertive take on women empowerment, never treading lightly on important social issues that degrade, discriminate and disrespect people of her kind".

The singer is expected to release her debut EP in 2021.

10. INDIE POP

WOO WOO (DSML REMIX)

Goose featuring Axel Brizzy and DSML

Hear it on: Spotify, Apple Music and other music streaming platforms



Mandarin indie pop band Goose has released a new version of their song Woo Woo, remixed by DSML and featuring Axel Brizzy. PHOTO: GOOSE



Mandarin indie pop singer-songwriter Goose has put out a new version of his single Woo Woo, which was first released in July.

The bilingual track is remixed by DSML, the alter ego of David Siow and bassist from indie band M1LDL1FE, and features rap verses from rapper, singer and songwriter Axel Brizzy.

Goose says of the remix: "Collaborating can be very liberating. As a songwriter, I find myself stuck with similar arrangement styles and ideas very often. It's refreshing to be able to bounce ideas off another person and it'll definitely be a treat for listeners."