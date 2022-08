SINGAPORE - If you missed theatre company Wild Rice's brilliant production on Majulah Singapura composer Zubir Said, the good news is that the music from the show, Don't Call Him Mr Mari Kita, is available on streaming services.

Meanwhile, grindcore band Wormrot continue to make an impact on the metal scene with their fourth album Hiss, which has charted worldwide. Also, Sezairi releases his third album Violets Aren't Blue and Benjamin Kheng sings in Tagalog.