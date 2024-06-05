The Flying V, Singapore’s only heavy metal bar, rocks ‘something different’

SINGAPORE – Tucked away in the basement of an old mall lies gleaming Singapore’s only heavy metal bar, where music fans brush shoulder-to-shoulder with international rockers who helped pioneer the genre.

Few venues cater to the country’s tiny but vibrant metal scene, while the government has focused on luring more mainstream headliners – most recently Taylor Swift.

Around the corner from the looming parliament and Supreme Court buildings, The Flying V at The Adelphi is a metal music oasis in the otherwise manicured environment.

Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover was seen sitting at the bar, enjoying a dark Welsh beer ahead of his band’s concert on May 1.

“I’ve gone to a few places like it, and this is one of the best,” said Glover, 78, whose British hard rock band is behind one of the most recognised bangers of all time, Smoke On The Water (1972).

On May 2, a meet-and-greet session was held for fans of legendary American metal musician Marty Friedman, ex-shredder for bands Megadeth and Cacophony.

Metal music forges a close community, Friedman, 61, told AFP, while “fans of other genres have found good things about metal”.

“So, it’s not just an underground community anymore,” he said, after posing for photos and signing autographs.

“But places like this are very cool because it’s the hardcore real metal fans.”