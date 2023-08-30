Singapore music veteran Jimmy Appudurai-Chua of blues rock band The Straydogs dies at age 76

SINGAPORE – Home-grown music veteran Jimmy Appudurai-Chua, former lead guitarist of blues rock band The Straydogs, died on Tuesday from ill health. He was 76.

Formed in 1966, the group stood out from their contemporaries during the 1960s to 1970s with their hard-edged R&B- and blues-influenced sound.

Appudurai-Chua moved to London in the early 1970s when The Straydogs broke up and ran a photo processing centre in Notting Hill. He was last residing in Torpoint, a coastal town in Cornwall, Britain.

He is survived by two sisters, Betty and Minnie, who live in the United States and France respectively.

Bassist Lim Kiang, 73, an original member of The Straydogs, called Appudurai-Chua – who joined in 1969 – a “true friend”.

He told The Straits Times: “We first met when we were hanging out in Katong. Jimmy was playing in some other bands at the time and I was just starting out with The Straydogs in 1966.”

He added: “Jimmy unselfishly helped promote Singapore music. He’s truly a blues legend.”

Appudurai-Chua’s death was mourned by the local music community, with many sharing their condolences on his Facebook page, calling him a “good man” and a “rare gem”.

Local jazz stalwart Jeremy Monteiro, 63, was saddened by the news, and paid tribute to the late guitarist for being a huge musical force in Singapore.

Monteiro shared in a post that he last met Appudurai-Chua in April near the latter’s home in Torpoint, where he spent a couple of hours with him at lunch and strolled around Plymouth.

Monteiro wrote: “He was a gentleman, a silent rebel and an important player in our music scene. I wish I got to see him more, but I am glad I got to see him this year before he left us. Rest in peace maestro Jimmy Appudurai. You will be missed.”