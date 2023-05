SINGAPORE – Singapore has long been a hot destination for concerts, especially for K-pop acts passing through the region.

Live events have returned in full force following a muted three years due to the pandemic. There has been a deluge of top K-pop artistes popping by in 2023, including Stray Kids, TXT, Mamamoo, Blackpink, NCT Dream, Treasure, Itzy and Red Velvet – with more coming, like Suga, Twice and IVE.