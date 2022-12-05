Singapore International Film Festival’s Silver Screen Awards go to films from Indonesia and Taiwan

SINGAPORE – The 33rd Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) closed on Sunday night with the traditional Silver Screen Awards.

Fourteen awards were presented across six categories at the event, which was held at the Hard Rock Cafe in Cuscaden Road.

The Best Asian Feature Film prize went to the drama Autobiography, the debut feature of Indonesian film-maker Makbul Mubarak. The work, which has also won prizes at festivals in Indonesia, Stockholm, Venice and at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Film Festival, was lauded by the festival jury as “a vivid character study that impressed with its control and clarity of vision”.