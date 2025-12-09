Singapore International Film Festival 2025 wraps with new record of 44 sold-out screenings

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Winners and award recipients at the Silver Screen Awards, which concluded the 36th Singapore International Film Festival on Dec 7.

SINGAPORE – Cinephiles turned up in force to support the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), which ended its 36th edition on Dec 7 on a high.

The festival recorded 44 sold-out screenings and achieved a new box-office record, with ticket sales increasing 33 per cent from 2024.

SGIFF also saw its strongest turnout, with a 28.7 per cent increase in participation compared with 2024’s edition.

Over 120 films from more than 45 countries and territories – including world premieres, regional discoveries and a notable line-up of over 30 made-in-Singapore productions and co-productions – were featured across 12 days.

The festival kicked off with Hong Kong actress Shu Qi’s directorial debut Girl on Nov 25 at Marina Bay Sands.

Apart from film screenings, festivalgoers also supported the In Conversation With series, hosted by local actress Rebecca Lim. The intimate dialogue sessions with film icons, including Shu Qi, Hong Kong’s Tony Leung Chiu Wai, Indian-Canadian film-maker Deepa Mehta and South Korean Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung, were well attended.

Both Mehta and Youn’s contributions to cinema were celebrated. Mehta, 75, received the Cinema Honorary Award for her fearless storytelling and unwavering commitment to independent films.

Youn, 78, was presented with the Screen Icon Award for her career spanning more than five decades and her pioneering influence on Asian representation in global cinema.

Meanwhile, several Singapore works were in the spotlight at the festival’s 2025 Silver Screen Awards on Dec 7.

Nelson Yeo’s drama Through Your Eyes was awarded Best Southeast Asian Short Film. Actress Tysha Khan won Best Performance in the Southeast Asian Short Film Competition for the drama Fruit.

The Audience Choice award was presented to Coda, a Singapore documentary by first-time film-maker Jac Win.

The festival’s top prize, Best Asian Feature Film, was awarded to Always by Chinese director Chen Deming, with the jury praising its immersive cinematic language and emotional resonance.

Mr Jeremy Chua, general manager of SGIFF, said in a press release: “This year’s festival showed us how deeply audiences value the experience of watching films together.

“Their enthusiasm, curiosity and generosity created a spirit that could be felt in every screening and every conversation. We are grateful to everyone who joined us and helped make 2025 such a landmark edition.”

SGIFF is part of the Singapore Media Festival 2025 hosted by the Infocomm Media Development Authority.