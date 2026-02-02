Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The renovated lobby will put a focus on the original signage and chrome poster board, left over from the 1970s when the place used to be Golden Theatre.

SINGAPORE – Independent cinema returns to Golden Mile Tower when Filmhouse opens its doors on Feb 3, five months after local indie cinema The Projector ceased operations at the same space.

The Projector, which had operated for more than a decade, shut down abruptly on Aug 19, 2025, citing rising operational costs, shifting audience habits and a global decline in cinema attendance. It came amid other cinema closures in Singapore, with Cathay Cineplexes closing six outlets in 2025 and exiting the cinema business by September.

Filmhouse is a new entity backed by an owner described as a Singapore permanent resident and Chinese national who was a regular patron at The Projector.

The cinephile, who has no background in the film industry, has kept a low profile but wanted an independent cinema to continue in Singapore.

The renovated lobby features a burgundy and sky-blue scheme, with a steel-clad box office to complement the chrome poster board. In March, lobby lounge seating designed by Nathan Yong will replace the current set. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

The venue will be helmed by familiar faces, including Ms Sharon Tan, 41, former general manager of The Projector; and Mr Walter Navarro, 45, who spent nearly a decade as its head of programming.

Filmhouse opens with a slate of awards season titles. Hamnet, an Oscar-nominated historical drama directed by Chloe Zhao, and the comedy-drama Rental Family, starring Brendan Fraser, will anchor the launch line-up, along with Cannes-winning Norwegian drama Sentimental Value and sneak previews of award-winning Brazilian spy thriller The Secret Agent, ahead of its wider release later in February.

Drama-comedy Rental Family starring Brendan Fraser is among the works lined up for Filmhouse's opening programme. PHOTO: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

Opening on Feb 5 is Sirat, a critically acclaimed French-Spanish drama that earned Spain a nomination for Best International Feature Film at the 2026 Academy Awards, an honour it shares with The Secret Agent.

Mr Navarro, Filmhouse’s head of programming, says Sentimental Value was a deliberate choice for the opening week, as a house lived in by generations of the main characters’ family takes a prominent place in the story.

He adds: “The story looks at how spaces and homes shape and anchor people and relationships through the ages. People like us, who used to work here, as well as many patrons who used to come here, are entangled in this building. We are excited to reopen the doors to the public. All of us have very personal stories and memories here.”

The opening programme, titled Found Families, explores themes of chosen family and community. It includes the animated film Marona’s Fantastic Tale (2019), a Romania-France-Belgium production.

Also expected is 10s Across The Borders, a 2025 documentary co-production between the Philippines, Singapore and Germany about the ballroom scene in South-east Asia that premiered at the 2025 Singapore International Film Festival.

Says Ms Tan: “This documentary is my favourite on the programme. It really sums up our spirit because Filmhouse is a place to find kindred spirits.”

A Chinese New Year programme will feature Hong Kong action thriller So Close (2002) and Taiwanese comedy-drama Eat Drink Man Woman (1994).

A Valentine’s Day series called Love Is A Monster will include South Korean horror Thirst (2009), romantic drama Romeo + Juliet (1996) and Thailand-Singapore-France-Germany co-production A Useful Ghost (2025), a supernatural black comedy that won the Grand Prix at Cannes Film Festival’s Critics’ Week.

The names of donors who supported the now-defunct The Projector during the Covid-19 pandemic have been left untouched. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

The venue retains its three screening rooms. The Green Room has been upgraded to 4K projection, while Redrum and Blue Room operate with 2K systems.

Audiences can expect simpler food and beverage offerings: soft drinks, craft beers and light snacks.

The licensed Trailer Bar will also launch on Feb 3, operating daily except Mondays from 8.30pm to midnight. Its operations will be run by the team behind Enclave Bar, first founded in 2020 at the nearby Golden Mile Complex.

The collaboration, announced on Filmhouse’s Instagram page, promises “throwback party cocktails, craft beers, natural wines and all the fun things in between”. The venue secured its alcohol licence shortly before opening.

Mr Navarro says the partnership allows the Filmhouse team to focus on films while leaving events and nightlife to specialists.

The lobby space has been redesigned by furniture designer Nathan Yong, recipient of the 2008 Singapore President’s Design Award for Designer of the Year.

He drew on Golden Mile Tower’s 1970s architecture with Art Deco motifs and a palette of burgundy and sky blue. Original chrome poster frames and hall signage have been restored and form the lobby’s focal points.

Filmhouse will continue hosting national film festivals, with conversations under way with European embassies for the Italian and German film festivals.

Mr Navarro says the programming philosophy remains unchanged. “We will focus on films that don’t get enough exposure. We hope we can still make space for those smaller film titles that might not be very commercial, but deserve a place on our screens.”