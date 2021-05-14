Singapore host-actor Marcus Chin okay if daughter joins show business

SINGAPORE - Local host-actor Marcus Chin has said he would not mind if his daughter decides to join the entertainment industry.

Chin, 67, has a daughter Elise, who turns 11 in August, with his former girlfriend and former personal assistant Eileen Cheah.

Chin, who was then married to former Taiwanese singer Murong Ying, made headlines in 2009 when he started dating Ms Cheah, who is 32 years his junior. She gave birth to Elise in 2010.

Chin and Ms Cheah broke up about a year after their daughter was born and Elise is currently living with her mother in Johor Baru.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Elise has inherited Chin's performing talent, as she loves to sing and dance.

Chin told the Chinese evening daily that he has seen videos of his daughter performing sent to him by Ms Cheah.

He felt that his daughter had talent, although he added she was shy and "did not dare" perform in front of him.

He said: "Elise has the singing genes. I won't mind helping her to join the industry if she is interested."

In recent years, Singapore's entertainment industry has seen the emergence of several second-generation stars such as actress Chantalle Ng, daughter of veteran actress Lin Meijiao; and actor Joel Choo, son of veteran actor Zhu Houren.

Chin said he has not met his daughter for more than a year due to the pandemic.

"We can meet only through video-conferencing," he said.

Chin won his first Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste award at the Star Awards in April.

He is also one of the hosts of radio programme The Breakfast Quartet with fellow artistes Mark Lee, Dennis Chew and Chen Biyu. The Breakfast Quartet was named Best Radio Programme at the Star Awards.