Singapore holds special meaning for K-drama actor Hwang In-youp

SINGAPORE – After more than a year away, South Korean star Hwang In-youp was welcomed back to Singapore by hundreds of screaming fans when he showed up at Ion Orchard on Tuesday evening.

He was attending the Armani Make-up Lab cosmetics pop-up, which is on till Monday, at the mall’s Atrium Level 1.

In an interview with The Straits Times at Hilton Singapore Orchard ahead of his public appearance, Hwang says Singapore is very meaningful to him.

The True Beauty (2020 to 2021) heart-throb held his first overseas fan meeting at Capitol Theatre in July 2022.

“I felt really grateful that even far away from South Korea, in a place like Singapore, there are people who love me,” says the 32-year-old actor.

His last trip here gave him plenty of fond memories of the city, from its skyscrapers to thrilling theme-park rides.

He says: “I loved Singapore’s night-time scenery, I had a lot of fun looking at the skyline. The food was also amazing. Chilli crab was so good – everyone told me I had to have it. I also went to Universal Studios Singapore and the roller-coaster rides there are scarier than the ones in South Korea. That was so much fun.”