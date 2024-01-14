Singapore film Wonderland clinches prize at Palm Springs International Film Festival

SINGAPORE – Local film Wonderland, which stars Singaporean actors Mark Lee and Peter Yu, has won an award at this year’s Palm Springs International Film Festival.

It has received the Local Jury Award, which is presented to the film that best promotes understanding and acceptance between people.

Set in 1980s Singapore, a time when studying abroad was a luxury that few could afford, the movie features Lee as a single father who works hard to ensure that his only daughter, played by actress Xenia Tan, gets the best education in New York City.

Yu stars as the default “leader” of a makeshift social club, who finds solace in helping Lee’s character, as he yearns for the same relationship with his estranged daughter.

The films considered for the award were judged by a jury of Palm Springs residents, who said in a statement in Jan 14 that they chose Wonderland as a winner because it “revealed a layered story about universal and timeless themes leaving nothing to the imagination”.

Wonderland is directed by Singaporean Chai Yee-Wei, 47, who said the win “speaks volumes about the way the subject matter touches people from all walks of life”.

Chai, whose previous films include Blood Ties (2009) and That Girl In Pinafore (2013), added of the win: “It is super encouraging for a film that is shamelessly Singaporean to touch people from all walks of life.

“To be able to direct something like this is an opportunity that does not come very often. Kudos to all the Singaporean team members.”

Producer-writer Michelle Chang, 50, said: “Winning the Local Jury Award at this prestigious festival is totally unexpected, as we are talking about an independent non-English Hokkien dialect film from tiny Singapore, moving the hearts and minds of Palm Springs residents.

“This win is proof that as long as you believe in something, work hard at it and never let go of your passion, the world will conspire to reward you for it.”

Wonderland was produced by Mocha Chai Laboratories and mm2 Entertainment, with the support of the Singapore Film Commission. It made its world premiere at the 24th San Diego Asian Film Festival on Nov 8, 2023.

The 35th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival kicked off on Jan 4, 2024, and runs till Jan 15. It screened 184 films from more than 70 countries.