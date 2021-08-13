Singapore film collective in the spotlight on global streaming service Mubi

Singapore film collective 13 Little Pictures has been picked by global streaming service Mubi as its creators in the spotlight this month.

Mubi (mubi.com), which specialises in arthouse and festival films, will this month feature five titles produced by the collective.

These are Wesley Leon Aroozoo's documentary I Want To Go Home (2017), Tan Bee Thiam and Lei Yuan Bin's drama Fundamentally Happy (2015), Daniel Hui's experimental drama Snakeskin (2014), Liao Jiekai's drama As You Were (2014) and Tan's short film, the experimental horror work Kopi Julia (2013).

Founded in 2009, 13 Little Pictures is a collective "bound by the spirit of collaboration and the shared hope of creating films with unique directorial visions", according to its press statement. Its partners are film-makers Hui, Lei, Liao, Sherman Ong and Yeo Siew Hua.

In the statement, Hui says he is a fan of Mubi and has "found it an incredible resource to film-makers and cinephiles".

"It allows me to rewatch classics, catch films I've missed in film festivals and also introduces me to new film-makers I would otherwise not have known," he says.

In the same statement, Ms Anais Lebrun, director of content at Mubi, says this is the first time the service is placing a spotlight on a Singapore film collective that is "an important voice in the increasingly vibrant world of South-east Asian cinema".

"We are excited to feature the emerging auteurs from 13 Little Pictures. We are impressed by their collaborative spirit as they work with talent in Singapore and the region to create films with unique directorial visions."