Singapore featured in new reality show from The Amazing Race creators

LOS ANGELES - Bertram Van Munster and Elise Doganieri - the husband-and-wife producers who created hit reality series The Amazing Race (2001 to now) - have come up with another globetrotting competition show, one which is even more extreme.

Race To The Center Of The Earth has competitors racing from remote locations such as Siberia in Russia and the Andes mountains in South America to bustling cities such as Singapore - the latter an important pit stop for one team in the race, they tell The Straits Times.